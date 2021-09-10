$14.07 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report sales of $14.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.56 million and the highest is $20.58 million. Affimed posted sales of $12.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $56.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.79 million to $76.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $112.83 million, with estimates ranging from $26.65 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of AFMD stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 31,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,757. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $646.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 71.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 31.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,215 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the first quarter worth about $8,060,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 19.2% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 338.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,057,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 816,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

