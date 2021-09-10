1,666 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Purchased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $114.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.83 and its 200-day moving average is $112.09. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

