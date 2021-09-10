$190.20 Million in Sales Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will post $190.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $191.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.60 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $179.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $763.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $754.63 million to $782.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $836.19 million, with estimates ranging from $769.39 million to $910.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,313.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,958 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,745,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,108,000 after purchasing an additional 314,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,099.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.30. HealthEquity has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

