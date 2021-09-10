1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Gap Up to $17.09

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.09, but opened at $18.24. 1stdibs.Com shares last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 56 shares trading hands.

DIBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). Analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 44,197 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 6,927 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $109,723.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,464,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,198,440.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $224,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

