$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce sales of $200,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $190,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $620,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $770,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,390. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $119.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

See Also: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.