$21.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will post sales of $21.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.23 billion and the lowest is $21.34 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $20.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $87.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.14 billion to $88.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $91.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.83 billion to $92.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of America.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 90,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.65. 1,102,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,515,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.