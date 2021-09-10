21,968 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after buying an additional 191,791 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,644,000 after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,639,000 after purchasing an additional 354,935 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after purchasing an additional 628,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,489,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,539,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

