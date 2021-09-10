$28.10 Million in Sales Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to announce $28.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.70 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $24.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $115.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.40 million to $117.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $126.40 million, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $128.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.72. 3,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,051. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 76,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $1,092,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 126,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.