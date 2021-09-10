$28.75 Million in Sales Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will post sales of $28.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.90 million and the lowest is $28.60 million. Identiv reported sales of $24.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $103.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.93 million to $103.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $127.51 million, with estimates ranging from $124.12 million to $130.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Identiv.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INVE shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Identiv by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Identiv in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Identiv in the second quarter worth $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Identiv by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Identiv by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Identiv stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. 503,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,194. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. Identiv has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $440.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

