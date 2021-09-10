29 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,493,317,000 after buying an additional 143,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Shopify by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,504.08 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $187.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,516.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,319.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.