$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce $3.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $3.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $12.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.18.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $592.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,480. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $597.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.67. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,457,000 after purchasing an additional 33,752 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $293,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.7% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

