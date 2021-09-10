$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will post sales of $3.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Newmont posted sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $12.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $13.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,890,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,385. Newmont has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Newmont by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after buying an additional 700,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

