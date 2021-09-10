$3.52 EPS Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings of $3.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80. D.R. Horton reported earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $11.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $11.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $16.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 45.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in D.R. Horton by 757.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 5.4% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

