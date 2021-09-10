3,083 Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $203,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 17.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 7.3% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

