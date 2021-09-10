$314.20 Million in Sales Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will announce $314.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $313.10 million and the highest is $315.30 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $318.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 7.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICUI stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical has a one year low of $176.18 and a one year high of $282.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.10.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

