$333.57 Million in Sales Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce sales of $333.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.55 million and the highest is $338.80 million. Monro posted sales of $288.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

MNRO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.53. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 7.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Monro by 4.1% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Monro by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

