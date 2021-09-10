360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $25.25

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.25, but opened at $26.10. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 8,975 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QFIN shares. CLSA decreased their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. The company had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. Analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at $42,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.