3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to announce $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.55. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $11.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Argus upped their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.00. 122,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,139. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.99. The firm has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

