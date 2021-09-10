$403.27 Million in Sales Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to post sales of $403.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $406.50 million and the lowest is $398.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $163.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The firm had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth $41,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 3.38.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

