$441.05 Million in Sales Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce sales of $441.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $438.80 million and the highest is $444.80 million. CDK Global posted sales of $493.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

CDK Global stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.38. 15,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. CDK Global has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CDK Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,387,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in CDK Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,018,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CDK Global by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,299,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,619,000 after purchasing an additional 417,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CDK Global by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after purchasing an additional 266,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CDK Global by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,159,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after purchasing an additional 144,584 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

