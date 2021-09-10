$461.66 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to post sales of $461.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $459.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $465.00 million. SMART Global reported sales of $297.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock valued at $153,021,840. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 99.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after acquiring an additional 520,794 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 5,103.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 450,815 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 448,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 1,531.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 362,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,192. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.58 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

