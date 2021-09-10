59,535 Shares in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 62.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,420 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFV opened at $2.95 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $7.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.26. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 2,465.73%.

In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,110,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,972.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

