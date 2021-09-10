$6.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to announce $6.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.98 billion and the highest is $6.32 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $6.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $25.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.61 billion to $25.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.28 billion to $25.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.42. The company had a trading volume of 69,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,709. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,231,535,000 after buying an additional 754,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after acquiring an additional 829,887 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,015 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

