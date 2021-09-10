609 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after buying an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 77.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,165,000 after buying an additional 179,622 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Lam Research by 16,202.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 81.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,426,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $593.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $611.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $609.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,860 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.71.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

