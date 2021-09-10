6,374 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,367,371. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

