$780,000.00 in Sales Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to announce $780,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $750,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. AquaBounty Technologies posted sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,014.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 million to $2.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.94 million, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $8.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQB shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

AQB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. 1,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,544. The company has a current ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 80.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $311.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after buying an additional 2,398,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 90.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 448,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 3,153.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 827,129 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 716,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 42,011 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 107,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

