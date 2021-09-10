$8.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will post sales of $8.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.01 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $8.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $35.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.90 billion to $36.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.24 billion to $39.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $572.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $412.80 and a 1-year high of $575.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,560,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,221,000 after acquiring an additional 69,199 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 72,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

