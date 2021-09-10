8,200 Shares in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOG. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,112,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,986,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,036,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,242,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 341,607 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $59.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

