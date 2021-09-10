8,236 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

