9,023 Shares in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,346,000 after buying an additional 52,642 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after buying an additional 126,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,307,000 after purchasing an additional 352,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $877.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $62.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

