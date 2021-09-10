A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.08 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.25. 1,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,838. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

