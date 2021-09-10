AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) and Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Head to Head Contrast

AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) and Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Plantronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of AAP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Plantronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AAP and Plantronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.69 -$57.33 million $3.17 8.87

AAP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plantronics.

Risk and Volatility

AAP has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plantronics has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AAP and Plantronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAP 0 0 0 0 N/A Plantronics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Plantronics has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.47%. Given Plantronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plantronics is more favorable than AAP.

Profitability

This table compares AAP and Plantronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAP N/A N/A N/A Plantronics -1.06% -127.71% 6.21%

Summary

Plantronics beats AAP on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAP

AAP, Inc. engages in the agricultural and flour mining business. It is also involved in the visual content and publishing, and international financial businesses. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions. The company was founded by Courtney Graham and Keith Larkin in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

