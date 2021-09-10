Aavegotchi (GHST) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00003887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $95.28 million and $42.28 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00158681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00014297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00042424 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 57,660,185 coins and its circulating supply is 55,038,121 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.