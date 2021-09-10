AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

AbbVie has increased its dividend payment by 84.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 49 years.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.69. The company had a trading volume of 314,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,502. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.74. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $188.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

