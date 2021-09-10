Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASO. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.
ASO stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.98. 12,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44.
In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,254,929.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,216,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $18,893,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $3,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 355.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
