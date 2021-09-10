Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASO. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

ASO stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.98. 12,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,254,929.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,216,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $18,893,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $3,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 355.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.