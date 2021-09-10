Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of AXDX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. 73,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $186,423.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,245.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 66,198 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,232,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 87,044 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,635,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,035,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 51,214 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

