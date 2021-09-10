Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Raised by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Accenture were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 55I LLC grew its position in Accenture by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Accenture by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.35. The company had a trading volume of 28,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.81 and its 200-day moving average is $294.32. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $344.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.99.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

