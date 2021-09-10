Accenture’s (ACN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACN. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $317.61.

ACN opened at $341.10 on Thursday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $344.43. The company has a market cap of $216.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

