accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACSO. Peel Hunt lowered shares of accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered shares of accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

ACSO stock opened at GBX 992 ($12.96) on Wednesday. accesso Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,019.99 ($13.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £409.23 million and a P/E ratio of -16.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 669.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 640.73.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

