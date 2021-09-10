Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ACCYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Accor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. AlphaValue lowered Accor to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. Accor has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

