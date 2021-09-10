Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $975.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report sales of $975.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $958.00 million to $993.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $891.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.30.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.90. The company had a trading volume of 235,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,183. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.