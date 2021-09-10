Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,071,428 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

AFIB opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $401.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

