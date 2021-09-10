Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 16,510 shares.The stock last traded at $16.50 and had previously closed at $16.48.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADAG shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Adagene in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adagene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $747.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adagene by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 959,259 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,573,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,051,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Adagene during the first quarter worth $10,871,000. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Adagene during the 1st quarter worth about $8,230,000. Institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

