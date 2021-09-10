Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 16,510 shares.The stock last traded at $16.50 and had previously closed at $16.48.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ADAG shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Adagene in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adagene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $747.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47.
Adagene Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAG)
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.
