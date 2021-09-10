Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Trading Up 2.6%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $42.82. Approximately 914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 552,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADGI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.