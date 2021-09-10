adbank (ADB) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a market cap of $1.70 million and $50,193.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00060658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.64 or 0.00171464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00044274 BTC.

About adbank

ADB is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,325,674 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

