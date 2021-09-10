Add.xyz (ADD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,769.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $959,106.07 and $3,769.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00062061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.71 or 0.00176583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00045478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

