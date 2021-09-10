Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $37.06. 6,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 874,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. Adient’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 26.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 513,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after buying an additional 107,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after buying an additional 134,672 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter worth $1,971,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 7.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.3% during the second quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

