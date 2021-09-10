Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will report $3.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.49 billion and the highest is $3.51 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $14.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.90 billion to $16.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Adient by 334.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Adient by 169.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 3,494.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADNT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.54. 766,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,976. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. Adient has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

