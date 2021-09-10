Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $106.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The company has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,208 shares of company stock worth $38,359,887. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

