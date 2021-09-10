Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.76

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $101.76 and last traded at $101.50, with a volume of 5126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Advantest alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.